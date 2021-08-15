Western powers are frantically trying to get out of Afghanistan.

On Sunday, European countries and the EU hurried to remove their people and local personnel from Kabul, despite NATO’s announcement that the airport would remain open as the Taliban closed in on control.

After the government admitted it was planning for a “transfer of power,” hardline Islamists in Afghanistan were on the verge of ultimate victory.

After conferring with member countries, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated the alliance was “helping maintain Kabul airport operational to enable and manage evacuations.”

The European Union was left scrambling to find a solution for its Afghan employees who faced probable retaliation, as well as persuade the EU’s 27 member nations to grant them visas.

“The situation is extremely urgent; we are taking it very seriously and will continue to work hard, in collaboration with EU member states, to provide quick solutions for them and ensure their safety,” an EU spokesman said.

Germany, France, and the Netherlands were among the countries evacuating diplomatic workers from their Kabul embassies to the airport.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told the daily Bild, “We are not going to risk our people falling into the hands of the Taliban.”

Later, Haas declared that German diplomatic personnel will be flown out beginning Sunday.

A Bundeswehr aircraft will also fly to Kabul on Sunday night to assist with the evacuation in the coming days, according to Maas.

Passengers will be flown by the army to an undisclosed “neighboring country,” where they would be transferred to civilian flights heading for Germany, according to the minister.

The embassy’s core team will continue to operate from the airport, where they are now sheltered, to assist with the evacuations in particular.

“We are doing everything we can right now to ensure that our nationals and former local employees are able to exit the country in the next days,” Maas added.

He did, however, caution that the situation is “impossible to forecast” and that Germany is working closely with allies.

According to the foreign ministry in Ottawa, Canada is temporarily closing its embassy in Kabul after evacuating workers ahead of Taliban fighters’ arrival in the Afghan capital.

According to a statement, Canadian personnel were already on their way home.

The embassy would reopen once conditions permitted normal operations under proper protection, according to the ministry.

As Paris looked to establish up a temporary presence at the airport, France’s envoy to Afghanistan posted a video of himself departing the Green Zone in Kabul atop a chopper.

Military reinforcements are being deployed, according to the French foreign ministry. Brief News from Washington Newsday.