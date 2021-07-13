We’re now hiring! By 2024, Amazon plans to hire 100,000 veterans and military spouses.

Amazon (AMZN) stated Tuesday that it plans to hire over 100,000 veterans and military spouses by 2024, paying them at least $15 per hour.

The new recruits will also be eligible for a comprehensive benefits package that includes health insurance, a 401(k) plan, 20 weeks of paid leave for new parents, and subsidized skills training opportunities, according to Amazon.

Across its business operations, Amazon currently employs over 40,000 veterans and military spouses. Military spouses will make up 16,000 of the 100,000 new employees, according to the corporation.

In a statement, Amazon’s head of global military affairs, John Quintas, stated, “Amazon is committed on recruiting and developing military talent through training programs expressly geared to help veterans transition into careers in the private sector.”

“We respect the unique skills and expertise that service people bring to the firm, and our new hiring pledge will expand the effect that military personnel now have across the organization,” he added.

Amazon’s Technical Apprenticeship Program and AWS re/Start are two initiatives meant to help service members and military spouses move into professions with the corporation.

Amazon offers upskilling training for higher-paying professions to current Amazon employees through its Career Choice pre-paid tuition program and its Technical Academy software engineer training.

Fellowships, mentorships, military spouse support, and deployment perks are among Amazon’s other advantages for veterans and military spouses.

Amazon isn’t the only company that wants to hire veterans and military spouses.

Walmart plans to hire 265,000 veterans by 2020, with 44,000 of them promoted to higher-paying and more responsible positions, according to Fox News. Home Depot employs about 35,000 veterans or military spouses, with the company pledging $50 million in 2018 to train 20,000 military tradespeople over the next ten years.

Amazon said it has more than 35,000 job positions in the United States to fill, in addition to the 100,000 expected veteran and military spouse recruits.

As of premarket hours on Tuesday, Amazon’s stock was trading at $3,700, down $18.55, or 0.50 percent.