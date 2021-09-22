‘We’re Desperate,’ say Haitian migrants near the US border.

Haitian migrants stranded at the US border cling to ropes and carry toddlers on their shoulders as they cross the Rio Grande back into Mexico in search of food, water, and medical attention.

The migrants’ fears that their long and perilous journey was in vain are growing as US officials deport planeloads of Haitians back to their crisis-plagued country from Texas.

“We’re desperate,” said Maximil Marcadieu, a 28-year-old Chilean who traveled nearly two months from his home to find himself trapped in a dusty camp beneath a bridge with thousands of others.

He explained, “Many people dream of traveling to the United States, but now they’re deporting everyone.”

The United Nations said Tuesday it was “deeply worried” about the large deportations of Haitian migrants by the United States, warning that people with legitimate asylum claims could be put in jeopardy.

When the migrants cross the border into Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, they run the risk of being apprehended by Mexican officials.

However, many people take advantage of the opportunity to find a place to rest, eat, or get medical treatment for their ailments.

Thousands of undocumented migrants, largely from Haiti, have landed in southern Mexico in recent months, hoping to start a new life in the United States.

Those that successfully through Mexico without being caught will be disappointed when they arrive at the US border.

According to US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Haitians were told incorrectly that they would be permitted to stay in the US as refugees under “temporary protected status” (TPS).

TPS has been in force for Haitians who were stranded in the US after the devastating earthquake in 2010.

Following political unrest prompted by President Jovenel Moise’s death on July 7, the US extended TPS to Haitians who arrived on or before July 29.

Marcadieu stated he traveled to Bolivia, Peru, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala, and Mexico with his wife and two-year-old daughter.

A four-day trip through the dangerous forest of the Darien Gap between Panama and Colombia, which has claimed the lives of some migrants, was included in the itinerary.

After traveling so far, the threat of being deported by the US is insufficient to dissuade Marcadieu from attempting to cross the final border in his path.

He told AFP, “I have family in the United States, and Haitians always want to live together, so that’s why I left Chile.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.