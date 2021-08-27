Wendy’s French Fries Will Get A “Crispy” Makeover, Making Them More “Delivery Friendly.”

Wendy’s claims that by mid-September, all of its restaurants will have new and improved “french fries” on the menu.

The topic of “who has the greatest fast-food french fries” has arisen in everyone’s life at some point, and with the fast-food restaurant industry undergoing numerous changes, new french fries are Wendy’s way of taking it up.

In comparison to current fries, which were last enhanced in 2010, the freshly formed french fries will hold more heat and keep their crispiness for longer.

In a Zoom press conference on Thursday, Emily Kessler, Wendy’s senior specialist for culinary and innovation, said, “One side is built with a thicker side, and it’s built for heat retention, while the other side is built to enhance crispiness because we know our customers want hot and crispy fries every time.”

The culinary team spent months perfecting the crispier fries, which they claim outperform McDonald’s fries in taste testing.

Wendy’s vice president of culinary innovation, John Li, said, “Emily and the entire cross-functional team have spent months and months and months on producing the ultimate hot, crispy French fry.”

“And now we have it….” We poured a lot of blood, sweat, and tears into this, but to end up with a fry that is nearly two-to-one preferred over our main competition McDonald’s is very exciting.”

In an interview with CNN Business, Wendy’s President Kurt Kane stated that they have added numerous stages to get the crispiness they want.

“We balanced the cut of the fry and maintained a little bit of the potato skin on the fry to drive flavor,” says the chef. We employed a batter technology that allows us to keep the crispiness of the fries both when they’re fresh out of the fryer and many minutes later,” he explained.

The fries, according to the fast-food giant, can stay crispy for up to 15 minutes, which helps meet the increased demand for meal delivery services. For all chains, keeping food fresh by the time it reaches the client has become a new problem.

In the Zoom discussion, Kessler stated, “We know COVID changed the game when it comes to how our customers acquire their food.” “This heightened the necessity to innovate in order to ensure that our fries can withstand the delivery experience.”

The fries will be accessible in the United States and other countries. Brief News from Washington Newsday.