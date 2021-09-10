Wells Fargo is fined $250 million for failing to compensate injured customers.

Wells Fargo was slammed with a new $250 million penalties on Thursday for failing to meet obligations in a settlement deal to compensate consumers who had been affected earlier.

The penalty was imposed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), one of the most powerful banking regulators in the United States.

“Wells Fargo has failed to comply with the terms of the OCC’s 2018 action against the bank. Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu remarked, “This is unacceptable.”

Wells Fargo acknowledged to establishing 3.5 million phony accounts between 2002 and 2017, allowing its staff to receive bonuses tied to the selling of new products and charging over half a million clients on their vehicle loans with excessive insurance fees.

The OCC and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) penalized the California bank $1 billion in 2018, ordering it to compensate damaged customers for funds wrongfully obtained and to improve its risk management program.

In addition to the fine, Wells Fargo would be subject to “limitations on the bank’s future actions until existing flaws in mortgage servicing are satisfactorily remedied,” according to Hsu.

“The OCC will continue to use all available measures, including business limitations, to ensure that national banks handle problems quickly, serve customers fairly, and operate in a safe and sound manner,” he added.

According to Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf, the OCC’s measures “point to work we must continue to do to address significant, chronic shortcomings.”

The bank was fined $3 billion in February 2020 for the false accounts issue.

Wells Fargo has already paid more than $7 billion in fines for improper business practices.

The OCC barred John Stumpf, the CEO of Wells Fargo from 2005 to October 2016, from working in the banking industry for the rest of his life.