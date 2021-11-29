Weibo, China’s Twitter-like social media platform, is planning a $547 million Hong Kong IPO.

According to paperwork filed Monday, Weibo, a US-listed Chinese microblogging site, is looking to raise up to $547 million in a Hong Kong share offering, making it the latest Chinese tech company to list closer to home as tensions with the US increase.

As the US has increased its inspection of Chinese corporations, some US-listed Chinese internet giants, such as Alibaba, have launched initial public offerings in Hong Kong in the last two years.

Listing in Hong Kong is considered as a means to avoid being delisted from US exchanges and to have access to a larger investor base closer to home.

China has also encouraged its major tech companies to list in Hong Kong or Shanghai.

Weibo, China’s answer to Twitter, announced in a filing on Monday that it aims to sell 11 million shares for as much as HK$388 ($49.75) each.

On December 8, shares are slated to begin trading.

According to a filing, Weibo, which began in 2009 and is one of China’s first social media networks, has 566 million monthly active users as of June.

Since 2014, its shares have been traded on the Nasdaq.

Weibo is one of the most popular social media networks in China, where large international firms such as Facebook have been barred.

Weibo plans to use the proceeds from its Hong Kong IPO to expand its user base and invest in research and development.

It did, however, warn that it is “subject to changing rules and regulations governing regulatory affairs, corporate governance, and public disclosure,” which have increased both its costs and the risk of non-compliance.

Chinese officials have initiated a wide-ranging crackdown on tech businesses such as Alibaba, Tencent, and Meituan in recent months, effectively cutting the wings of big online corporations with significant influence over customers’ daily lives.