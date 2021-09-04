Web host kicks Texas anti-abortion tipster site.

A website soliciting public recommendations on how to enforce Texas’ new abortion restrictions has been warned to find a new hosting company or go offline.

The website prolifewhistleblower.com was created by the anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life to collect anonymous tips under the law prohibiting abortion beyond six weeks of pregnancy – when many women are unaware that they are pregnant.

Anyone living in Texas can sue an abortion provider or anyone suspected of “aiding” an abortion, with a $10,000 award if they win in a civil action, according to the statute.

GoDaddy, a US online hosting business, told AFP on Friday that the site had “violated GoDaddy’s terms of service and has 24 hours to migrate to a different provider,” according to a statement.

Users cannot acquire information about people without their consent, according to GoDaddy’s policies.

Texas Right to Life promises to “ensure that… lawbreakers are held accountable for their actions,” according to their website.

The site adds, “Use the links below to report anyone who is… assisting or abetting a post-heartbeat abortion,” alluding to the law’s prohibition on abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

It goes on to say, “Report any person or entity who aids or abets (or intends to aid or abet) an illegal abortion in Texas.”

A request for comment from Texas Right to Life was not immediately returned.

The US Supreme Court formally refused to stop the bill on Wednesday, the country’s greatest blow to abortion rights in 50 years.

It’s a blow to “the unjust verdict of Roe v. Wade,” the famous 1973 Supreme Court case that legally cemented a woman’s right to an abortion, according to Texas Right to Life.

In the United States, Roe v. Wade secured the right to abortion as long as the fetus is not viable outside the womb, which is usually not until the 22nd to 24th week of pregnancy.

President Joe Biden referred to the legislation as “vigilante” justice on Friday, saying that there may be existing legal routes “to limit the autonomous acts of individuals in implementing… a state statute,” but did not clarify.