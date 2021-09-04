Web host kicks Texas anti-abortion tipster site.

A website soliciting public recommendations on how to enforce Texas’ new abortion restrictions has been warned to find a new hosting company or go offline.

GoDaddy stated in a statement on Friday that it had notified prolifewhistleblower.com on Thursday that it had breached the terms of service of the US web hosting firm and that it would have to switch providers.

The anti-abortion group Texas Right to Life created the prolifewhistleblower.com website to collect anonymous tips under the law prohibiting abortions after six weeks of pregnancy – when many women are unaware they are pregnant.

Anyone living in Texas can sue an abortion provider or anyone suspected of “aiding” an abortion, with a $10,000 award if they win in a civil action, according to the statute.

On social media, there were calls to flood the website with fake tips, and by late Friday, an effort to access the tip section of the site was barred, with a message stating that access was prevented by a GoDaddy firewall.

According to Texas Right to Life communications director Kimberlyn Schwartz, the website is being transferred to a new service provider and should be back up and running within 48 hours.

“We are not going to be silenced,” Schwartz declared.

“The mob is not a threat to us. We are not going to back down.”

Users cannot acquire information about people without their consent, according to GoDaddy’s policies.

The website included reporting links for “anyone who is… assisting or abetting a post-heartbeat abortion,” referring to the law’s prohibition on abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

It goes on to say, “Report any person or entity who aids or abets (or intends to aid or abet) an illegal abortion in Texas.”

The US Supreme Court formally refused to stop the bill on Wednesday, the country’s greatest blow to abortion rights in 50 years.

It’s a blow to “the unjust verdict of Roe v. Wade,” the famous 1973 Supreme Court case that legally cemented a woman’s right to an abortion, according to Texas Right to Life.

In the United States, Roe v. Wade secured the right to abortion as long as the fetus is not viable outside the womb, which is usually not until the 22nd to 24th week of pregnancy.

President Joe Biden referred to the Texas law as “vigilante” justice on Friday, adding that there may be existing legal routes “to limit the autonomous acts of individuals in implementing… a state statute,” but did not clarify.

