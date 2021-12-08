Weather causes a delay in the Blue Origin flight with Alan Shephard’s daughter.

Blue Origin announced Wednesday that a journey that was supposed to include the daughter of the first American to travel to space has been postponed by two days owing to adverse weather forecasts.

The flight was originally scheduled for Thursday, but due to forecasted winds for both that day and Friday, it will now depart from West Texas at 8:45 a.m. (1445 GMT) on Saturday.

Laura Shepard Churchley, whose father Alan Shepard became the first American in space in 1961, will be one of six passengers on Jeff Bezos’ space company’s third crewed voyage.

In honor of the late Shepard, the rocket is named New Shepard.

a celebrity on television Michael Strahan, a former American football player and co-host of “Good Morning America,” will be among the passengers on the trip, which will take around ten minutes to reach the internationally acknowledged boundary of space and back.

Dylan Taylor, a space industry entrepreneur and philanthropist, investor Evan Dick, Bess Ventures founder Lane Bess, and Cameron Bess are the other four crew members who are paying customers.

Lane and Cameron Bess will fly in space for the first time as a parent-child duo.