‘We Won’t Eat Tonight,’ say Afghans in the historic valley.

Rural Afghans living in the Bamiyan valley’s mountainside caves have been left debilitated by starvation and fear since the Taliban invaded the valley.

The mountainous, central valley, known as one of Afghanistan’s most picturesque locations, is home to several hundred families who live in caves dug into sandstone cliffs by Buddhist monks in the fifth century.

The neighborhood is one of the poorest in the country, and the Taliban’s takeover in August has only added to their misery, with international help cut off, food prices soaring, and unemployment skyrocketing.

They live within a few kilometers from the valley’s famous enormous, old Buddha statues, which were dynamited by the Islamists when they were in control two decades ago.

Fatima claims her cave partially collapsed a year and a half ago amid severe rains, leaving the 55-year-old and three family members cramped into a six-square-metre tunnel (65 square feet).

“We’re not going to eat tonight.” And winter is on its way. She continues, her face partially hidden by a black veil, “We have nothing to keep warm.”

“We live in a state of adversity and misfortune.”

Daily wage workers and porters don’t bring home nearly as much money as they used to to feed their grumbling tummies.

Only potato harvesting has proceeded — the only crop that can be produced at an altitude of 2,500 meters in the area (8,200 feet).

“Every morning, I go to the Bamiyan market, but I return back empty-handed,” says Mahram, a 42-year-old bricklayer.

“I made 300 afghanis ($3.75) every day when there was work.”

The family is now surviving by enlisting the help of their children in the potato harvest.

“Instead of pay, the farmers give them some,” Mahram explains. “With a smidgeon of bread, that’s all we have.”

“However, the harvest will be over in ten days, and we will be starving. People are going to die.”

Like most people living in the region, the families are Hazara, a mainly Shiite ethnic minority that has been marginalised and persecuted in Afghanistan for centuries.

The Taliban’s victory, which is made up of Sunni hardliners who see the community as heretics, has sparked fear.

Amena, a 40-year-old mother of five children, describes the situation as “terrifying.”

“However, they have not arrived, and they are unlikely to arrive all the way up to where we are.”

Amena parts the curtain at the entrance to her cave to reveal a platform carved into the rock topped with two.