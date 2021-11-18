‘We thought he had covid, but it turned out to be smog’: Life in a Polluted Pakistan.

Residents with red eyes cough, the air is thick with smoke, and automobiles flash their headlights in the middle of the day. Smog has enveloped Pakistan’s Lahore once more, driving many to despair.

Near the Indian border, the megacity of roughly 11 million people was once the ancient capital of the Mughal Empire and is now Pakistan’s cultural epicenter.

However, it is now consistently ranked among the world’s worst polluted cities, with a combination of low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal crop burn-off, and colder winter temperatures condensing into stagnant clouds.

As he waits for his four-year-old kid to be admitted to the city’s Mayo Hospital, Syed Hasnain is clearly fatigued.

“He was coughing and couldn’t breathe properly, and he had a fever.” We assumed it was the coronavirus, so we took him to the hospital. “However, the doctors warned us that he had pneumonia as a result of the smog,” Hasnain tells AFP.

He admits, “It’s quite concerning.” “I knew smog was harmful for your health, but I didn’t realize it could be so awful that my son would have to be hospitalized.” Teachers are likewise concerned about the safety of the students.

“Pollution is an issue even within the classroom.” “We see children with red eyes and irritation, and others who are constantly coughing,” says Nadia Sarwar, a government school teacher.

She claims that one asthmatic child had to stay at home for several days because he was having attacks.

Due to the city’s pollution problems, Delhi has closed schools until the end of the month.

However, Sarwar claims that doing so in Lahore would be tough.

The coronavirus pandemic has already taken its toll on the youngsters, and closing schools now would be making them “pay for a crisis they didn’t cause.”

“I pity them,” she expressed her sorrow. “It’s too hot here in the summer for outdoor activities.” Throughout addition, there is now pollution and dengue fever in the winter. What can a youngster accomplish? “Where can he go?” says the narrator. Adults are also having difficulties. While waiting for a rickshaw to take her home, Rana Bibi, a 39-year-old mother of three who works as a cleaner, uses her dupatta (shawl) as a face mask.

“The smoke irritates my eyes and lungs.” That is why I am covering my face in this manner. They forced us to do it for the corona (virus), but now I’m doing it on my own,” she says.

"I always smell like smoke when I get home; my clothing, too."