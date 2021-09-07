‘We Live in Fear’: Turkey Turns On Migrants After Embracing Them.

Ghawsuddin Mubariz was already having nightmares about being deported to Afghanistan when a stadium full of Turkish football fans erupted in a chant demanding that refugees return home.

After a three-week walk over Pakistan and Iran nearly two years ago, the 20-year-old felt welcomed when he departed the northeastern Afghan city of Kunduz and arrived into Turkey.

He eventually found work in an Istanbul fast-food restaurant and donated half of his salary to his Afghan relatives to help them cope with poverty and the never-ending war.

Things changed, however, when authorities began gathering up Afghans and detaining them in deportation centers in reaction to rising public hostility toward migrants, which coincided with a fresh bout of economic depression in Turkey.

Mubariz told AFP inside his restaurant outside Istanbul’s medieval city walls serving Afghan customers, “It was easy when I first came to Turkey.”

“It’s getting tougher now. “We live in fear wherever we go,” he remarked. “We’re here illegally. We’re afraid about getting apprehended and deported to Afghanistan.”

When Turkey reached an agreement with Brussels to assist manage Europe’s refugee crisis in 2015-16, it became home to one of the world’s largest migrant populations.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claims that the 84 million-strong country now shelters five million migrants and refugees, including an estimated 3.7 million Syrians and up to 420,000 Afghans.

However, economic insecurity, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, has heightened public fear of immigration to hitherto unheard-of heights.

According to a poll conducted by the Aksoy pollster, 85 percent of respondents were “concerned” about the possibility of a large influx of Afghans fleeing Taliban extremists who retook the nation after a 20-year conflict.

Erdogan retaliated by assuring Western countries, which are also concerned about a destabilizing new influx of migrants, that Turkey would not become their “refugee storehouse.”

During a World Cup qualifying match last week, hundreds of football fans began screaming “we don’t want any refugees in our country,” which was broadcast on national television.

Mubariz has more urgent cause for concern.

The governor’s office in Istanbul reports practically daily roundups of Afghans and other irregular migrants, who are then detained in detention centers.

The anti-migrant CHP party, which controls Istanbul and Ankara, has also erected banners on buildings with their leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu declaring: “The border is our glory.”

