‘We Are Fighting Back,’ says an Amazon worker on strike and a protest planned for Black Friday.

On Black Friday, employees and activists from around the world will demonstrate against Amazon’s labor conditions.

A organization called Make Amazon Pay, which was founded in 2020, is organizing the protest.

A delivery driver strike in Italy, a warehouse work stoppage in France, rallies in South Africa outside the location of Amazon’s new regional offices, and a textile worker strike in Bangladesh and Cambodia are among the actions planned.

The Athena Coalition will hold digital and in-person activities against Amazon and Whole Foods in the United States.

“Workers and activists are rising up in strikes, protests, and actions to Make Amazon Pay,” according to the group’s website. “From oil refineries to factories, warehouses, data centers, and corporate offices in countries around the world, workers and activists are rising up in strikes, protests, and actions to Make Amazon Pay.” “We’re fighting back to make Amazon pay,” said the group. “We are employees, activists, and citizens from all around the world banding together to Make Amazon Pay its Workers Fairly, for its impact on the environment, and for its taxes,” the organization said in their demands. “We demand that Amazon alter its policy…” Sunrise Movement, Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, Amazon Workers International, Greenpeace, and others are among the other signatories to the list of demands, constituting a coalition. The international strike and protest brings together 70 organizations from all over the world in at least 20 nations, including unions, grassroots organizations, tax watchdogs, and environmentalist groups.

Amazon has been chastised for its treatment of employees. During the pandemic, many complained about low wages and unfriendly working conditions.

Amazon was fined in California on Tuesday for not sharing COVID data with its employees.