‘We Are A Country’: Taiwanese Take Pride in Their Individuality.

The hosts of a popular daily news podcast, Ken Young and Kylie Wang, say they feel Taiwanese, not Chinese, a sentiment echoed by many young people on the self-ruled island.

Beijing considers Taiwan to be a part of China and has increased pressure on Taipei in recent years, escalating political tensions between the two.

For younger Taiwanese, the rising hostility has solidified a unique identity based on democracy, rather than China’s dictatorship.

“To me, defining yourself as a Taiwanese implies all the things that I am proud of,” said Young, who is 38 years old.

“We promote human rights, LGBT rights, and freedom of speech,” added the podcast host, who was wearing a black baseball cap with the word “Taiwan” imprinted in red across the front.

People on the island considered its leaders as the actual representatives of all of China for decades after Taiwan split from the mainland in 1949, when nationalist forces lost a civil war to communists.

However, when Taiwan transitioned from autocracy to democracy in the 1990s, “a strong civic identity” was established through “the process of democratisation,” according to Wu Rwei-ren, an Academia Sinica expert on Taiwan’s history.

“It’s not based on race or blood,” Wu explained, “but on the sentiments that we live in a society with democracy, freedom, human rights, and the rule of law, and that we can participate in political decision-making.”

According to a recent poll conducted by Taiwan’s National Chengchi University, less than 3% of Taiwanese people identify as Chinese, a new low compared to over 26% in 1992.

Over 60% say they are exclusively Taiwanese.

“China’s increasingly assertive tactics” have caused Taiwanese people to regard the country as foreign, even as a “enemy country,” according to Wu.

Lin Yu-han, a 22-year-old administrative assistant, is concerned that Taiwan may follow Hong Kong’s example, where Beijing’s broad national security law has criminalized dissent and created a fearful climate.

“What’s going on in Hong Kong has made me realize just how bad China is. I don’t want today’s Hong Kong to become tomorrow’s Taiwan “Lin remarked.

Beijing has pledged to annex Taiwan one day, if necessary by force. Recently, President Xi Jinping stated that the island’s union with China “shall be realized.”

However, the majority of Taiwanese people oppose being dominated by Beijing, with only 8% in favor of gradual or quick unification.

Tensions have risen since Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, who sees Taiwan as a sovereign state, took office.