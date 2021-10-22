Watch Out For These Onion Brands During The Salmonella Outbreak.

An ongoing Salmonella infection has been linked to onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, according to authorities. The items were sold under a variety of brand names.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identified entire red, white, and yellow onions imported by Idaho-based ProSource as the source of the Salmonella outbreak that has sickened over 650 people in 37 states so far earlier this week. It also identified Keeler Family Farms of New Mexico as a “additional common supplier” of the eateries where people ate before becoming ill, according to a Thursday report. It’s still attempting to figure out if the incident is linked to any other suppliers or goods.

ProSource initiated a voluntary recall of products transported to the United States from Chihuahua, Mexico, from July 1 to August 31 in response to the investigation’s findings. According to the recall notice on the FDA website, these onions were sold under the brands Big Bull, Peak Fresh Produce, Sierra Madre, Markon First Crop, Markon Essentials, Rio Blue, ProSource, Rio Valley, and Sysco Imperial. On the FDA website, you may see photos of their labels.

Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin were among the states where they were delivered. They were also supplied in Canada, particularly Quebec and Ontario.

In varied mesh sack and carton sizes, the contaminated onions were supplied to retailers, wholesalers, and foodservice consumers. Since the end of August, the company has imported “no fresh onions” from Chihuahua, Mexico, according to the corporation.

“While investigations into different potential sources of Salmonella are ongoing,” the notice stated, “to yet, no onions marketed through ProSource have tested positive for Salmonella.” “Based on reported illnesses associated with the possible consumption of fresh onions that originated in Chihuahua, MX, and were shipped to the United States during July and August 2021, this voluntary recall is being conducted out of an abundance of caution in cooperation with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).” The CDC also stated that Keeler Family Farms had consented to recall all of its red, yellow, and white onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, between July and August 31, and that “further information surrounding their recall would be shared once it is.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.