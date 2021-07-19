[Watch] Malaysian cops demolish over 1,000 bitcoin mining rigs after stealing nearly $2 million in power

After Malaysian police seized 1,069 Bitcoin mining rigs in a criminal robbery for stealing nearly $2 million in electricity to run the cryptocurrency mining devices, they were destroyed.

According to a report from the Malaysian National News Agency, the police took action by steamrolling the mining rigs, which were estimated to be worth $1.25 million, after detaining six people in connection with the electricity theft operation.

According to the report, the seizure took place between February and April in a combined operation by Miri police and Sarawak Energy.

Local news outlet Dayak Daily broadcast the now-viral video of the mining equipment getting steamrolled and completely destroyed on YouTube.

The six people detained for stealing electricity were fined $2,000 and sentenced to prison for up to eight months, according to Miri police commander Hakemal Hawari Miri.

According to CNBC, police decided to destroy the mining rigs rather than sell them, which was in accordance with the court order.

Bitcoin’s price has risen to almost $60,000 this year, but the cryptocurrency’s high electrical cost has been challenged as unsustainable. Bitcoin mining is utilizing computers to solve complex arithmetic problems in order to unlock fresh tokens, which consumes a lot of electricity.

Theft of power to mine Bitcoin is becoming more common. According to Hawari, three house fires have occurred in the city as a result of electrical theft. He went on to clarify that there are no other active mining activities in the area.

Mining for Bitcoin is not prohibited in Malaysia, but those who tamper with powerlines face fines of up to $23,700 and five years in prison, according to CNBC.

According to CNBC, the Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance estimates that Malaysia has 3.44 percent of the world’s Bitcoin miners, making it among the top ten regions for mining the cryptocurrency.