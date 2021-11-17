‘Warriors’ of Wikipedia Editors Fight Lies, Bigotry, And Even Nazis.

False Covid death reports, a huge gender imbalance, and Nazi “fan fiction” are just a few of the dangers that a multinational team of volunteers is battling across Wikipedia’s tens of millions of entries.

When people ask the internet a topic, the world’s largest internet encyclopedia is frequently the first result, making it a hugely powerful source of free information that also reflects humanity’s flaws.

With entries that can theoretically be written by anyone with an internet connection — in over 300 languages — the site’s policing is primarily done by anonymous volunteers.

“I constantly bring my laptop with me wherever I go to edit Wikipedia,” said Alaa Najjar, a Middle Easterner who asked that his identity be kept anonymous to preserve his privacy.

“As my friends say, it’s an addiction.” “I prefer to call it my passion,” he said in an email to AFP. Najjar estimates that he contributes to around 500 entries every week, and that as a medical doctor, he has been battling a deluge of misleading information spread during the pandemic.

He found incorrect allegations claiming Covid-19 had killed important persons among the misinformation that circulated on Wikipedia, as well as misleading inflating of some countries’ mortality and case counts.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, I examined hundreds of papers and rejected numerous misleading or erroneous amendments,” said Najjar, who received the platform’s highest medal in 2021 for his efforts.

The fact-checking abilities of the 20-year-old encyclopedia, which even includes an article dedicated to its own controversies, have been praised in recent years.

Despite its size, the site does not aim to make money, avoiding the profit-over-security criticism that has dogged Facebook, for example.

Wikipedia, on the other hand, is run by volunteers who are passionate about the site’s declared aim of providing access to a written compilation of all areas of human knowledge.

Of course, removing questionable reports from the site can be a tedious task.

Ksenia Coffman has challenged what she calls “fan fiction” about World War II on Wikipedia, particularly how Nazis and German generals were depicted. “One particular editor branded me a ‘vandal’ for removing unsourced content,” she said.

A subculture that has found its way to the platform has been influenced by a strain of writing that ignores historical context when it comes to wartime horrors like the Holocaust and instead romanticizes German troops.

"How come I'm receiving pushback when I try to fix this?"