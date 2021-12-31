Warren Buffett, the billionaire investor, tells Bernie Sanders that he would not join the union strike.

Warren Buffett, the billionaire investor, told Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in a letter dated Tuesday that he will not interfere in a steelworker strike at Berkshire-Hathaway-owned Special Metals in West Virginia.

Sanders had written to Buffett earlier this week, requesting that he assist in the labor dispute between Berkshire’s Precision Cast Parts division and the United Steelworkers Local 40 union, in order to ensure that a fair contract could be reached.

Since October 1, 450 workers have been on strike.

Military jet engines, commercial planes, and spacecraft are also produced at the site.

"At a time when your company and Berkshire Hathaway are both doing extremely well, there is no reason why your employees should be concerned about feeding their children or having access to health care." There is no reason why these hardworking Americans' level of living should fall. Sanders wrote to Buffett, "I believe you and Berkshire Hathaway can do better than that."

Buffett stated in his letter to Sanders that he will not intervene in the talks, citing Berkshire’s policy of let its companies to “deal separately with their own labor and personnel choices.”

Chad Thompson, president of the United Steelworkers Local 40 Union, expressed his gratitude to Sanders for his pro-labor activities. Thompson said he doesn’t expect substantial wage rises, but he does expect employees to receive similar perks and raises as in the past.

David Dugan, a representative for Precision Castparts, stated that the firm is committed to finding a fair agreement.

Special Metals isn’t the only business that’s gone on strike.

This year, John Deere, Frito Lay, and Kellogg’s all signed new contracts. Just days before Christmas, Sanders traveled to a Kellogg’s plant in Michigan to demand that the cereal business give its workers a greater wage.