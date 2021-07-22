Warner Bros. is planning to release ten films exclusively for HBO Max.

During AT&T’s second-quarter earnings call on Thursday, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar made the announcement.

AT&T owns WarnerMedia, which is in the process of merging with Discovery Inc.

“The motion picture format is really important, and it is important in a variety of ways, including in theaters…

They matter at home, and they absolutely matter in terms of the response we’ve gotten from that title, as well as all of our day-to-day titles. “We are quite pleased with the feedback we have received from consumers at home,” Kilar said.

The number of HBO Max members in the United States increased by 2.8 million in the first quarter to 47 million. HBO Max has a total of 67.5 million members.

“In terms of where things go in the future, I think it’s fair to say, and I’ve said it publicly before, I certainly don’t anticipate us going back to the way the world was in 2015, 2016 or 2017, where the windows between theatrical and home exhibition were quite long, whether it was an a la carte transaction or something else,” Kilar said.

Beginning in 2022, Warner Bros. theatrical releases will be limited to 45 days in theaters, while HBO Max films will only be shown in select theaters for a limited time and will only be available via subscription.

