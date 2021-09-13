Walmart’s stock soars after a fake announcement that it will accept Litecoin cryptocurrency.

Walmart’s stock rose sharply after a bogus press release on Monday stated the business was working with the cryptocurrency Litecoin, resulting in a temporary but significant stock rise.

The news statement and the alleged merger were shortly proven to be false, and a Walmart official confirmed this to CNBC.

According to the press release, Walmart, the country’s largest store, will begin accepting cryptocurrency payments from customers via Litecoin on October 1.

The false release also featured a lengthy comment credited to Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, which was never posted on Walmart’s official corporate website.

The phony merger was announced by several media sites before it was called into question. The announcement was also tweeted on the Litecoin Twitter account on Monday morning, before it was later deleted.

Suspicions were raised on social media after the website walmart-corp.com was included as one of the contacts in the press release, which was picked up by GlobeNewswire, a global press release distribution agency.

Litecoin gained more than 36% in less than an hour, according to Cryptonews.com, and the price of its shares rose from $174 to $237 on Coinbase after the bogus news surfaced. It later surrendered almost all of the advantages back.