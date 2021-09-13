Walmart’s Litecoin partnership has been debunked as fake news.

Walmart said on Monday that a press release claiming the retailer will accept Litecoin as a form of payment was false and that the information did not come from them.

On Monday morning, GlobeNewswire, a news release distribution agency, issued a release referring to the two companies’ collaboration. The press release, which included a quotation from Walmart’s CEO, linked to a broken website, and the announcement was never made public by the store.

Starting Oct. 1, Litecoin will be accepted as a means of payment at Walmart, according to the release.

The statement was also made on Litecoin’s Twitter account. Both the tweet and the press release have been removed.

Randy Hargrove, a spokesman for Walmart, told CNBC that the message was not genuine.

Walmart and GlobeNewswire are looking into how the statement was disseminated, according to Hargrove.

After the release, the price of Litecoin spiked temporarily. After confirmation that there will be no deal with Walmart, the price of Litecoin plummeted.

Litecoin issued a fake press release claiming that Walmart would begin taking Litecoin. Without investigating, mainstream media grabbed it up, including faking a quote from Walmart’s CEO.

All of this is part of a massive pump and dump system.

It’ll only be a matter of time before the sector is completely regulated. pic.twitter.com/U6r1vRaBWJ

CORRECTION: Walmart is not a Litecoin partner.

The tweet announcing the agreement has since been removed from the verified Litecoin account. pic.twitter.com/1xunXDEbhE