Walmart’s Black Friday 2021 Event Schedule, Early Access, Deals, and More

Walmart (WMT) has announced the return of its month-long Black Friday Deals for Days promotion, which aims to provide a safe shopping experience for customers in the midst of the flu pandemic.

Three sales events make up the Deals for Days deal.

Throughout November, Walmart+ members will have online access to offers four hours before the scheduled start of each sale event.

Customers may become a Walmart+ member at Walmart.com/plus to get early access to Black Friday deals as well as other incentives from the retailer, such as free shipping, free delivery, and lower prescription rates.

The cost of a Walmart+ membership is $98 per year or $12.95 per month.

Walmart will spread its Black Friday bargains out into November, just like it did in 2020, to reduce congestion in stores while also giving many of its savings online.

The following is a breakdown of each sale event:

Deals go live online at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 3 and in stores at 5 a.m. local time on Nov. 5. Walmart+ member access begins at 3 p.m. ET on November 3 and lasts until 6 p.m. ET on November 6 at Walmart.com.

Toys and electronics will be discounted, including the following:

Additional savings on Goodyear tires will be available, including a $20 discount and free tire balancing.

Event 2Deals will commence online at 7 p.m. ET on November 10 and in-store on November 12 at 5 a.m. local time. Walmart+ member access begins at 3 p.m. ET on Nov. 10 and lasts until 6 p.m. ET on Walmart.com.

Deals on fashion, home items, hardlines, and more will be available, including:Event 3

Walmart promises the biggest and best savings of the season during this sale, which begins Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET on Walmart.com and runs until supplies run out.

Additional rollbacks will be available in stores and online throughout the season, according to Walmart.

Walmart’s stock was trading at $140.45 in premarket hours on Monday, down 10 cents, or 0.07 percent.