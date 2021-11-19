Walmart, Target, Macy’s, and Kohl’s are all getting their Christmas shopping done early this year.

Walmart announced a 9.2 percent increase in comparable sales for the 13 weeks ended Oct. 29, compared to the same period in 2020. In addition, Walmart’s eCommerce sales in the United States increased by 8% in the first quarter and by 87 percent in the last two years.

Target reported a 12.7 percent increase in comparable sales in the third quarter on Wednesday. In addition, comparable sales increased by 9.7%, while internet sales increased by 29%, following a 155 percent increase the previous year.

Macy’s and Kohl’s both reported excellent sales on Thursday.

From 2020 to 2021, Macy’s saw a 37.2 percent increase in comparable sales on an owned basis and a 35.6 percent increase on an owned-plus-licensed basis. On a yearly basis, Kohl’s Q3 2021 net sales increased by 15.5 percent and 14.7 percent, respectively.

Each company has its own story to tell about the record-breaking quarter sales.

“Our business’s persistent strong growth, quarter after quarter, is a testament to our team’s enthusiasm and commitment to serving our guests, and the trust we’ve earned as a consequence,” said Brian Cornell, chairman and chief executive officer of Target Corporation.

Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass and Macy’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Gennette applauded their respective strategies for achieving strong sales.

“Our strategy initiatives to turn Kohl’s into the top destination for the active and casual lifestyle are gaining traction,” said Gass. “We had another record-breaking quarter, with sales and profits exceeding expectations. We increased Active’s growth and successfully launched many new brand partnerships during the quarter, including the initial rollout of 200 Sephora @ Kohl’s stores, which is off to a strong start.” “Consumers continue to spend, and we effectively delivered a broadening goods choice to suit their rising demand,” Gennette added. “Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, we remain a unique destination for holiday shopping, and our omnichannel ecosystem is proving resilient in the face of labor and supply chain problems, allowing us to meet customer purchasing needs quickly and conveniently.” Meanwhile, there’s another story that could explain major American retailers’ outstanding success, as well as sustained consumer spending across the economy. Retail sales increased 1.70 percent month over month in October, following a 0.8 percent increase in September, because to a bettering labor market, which has helped Americans obtain employment and thus have. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.