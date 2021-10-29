Walmart slams Amazon’s Whole Foods Delivery Fee, claiming it leaves customers with a “Whole” in their wallets.

Walmart (WMT) retaliated against Amazon (AMZN) after the latter imposed a delivery fee on Whole Foods delivery orders for Prime members.

On two-hour delivery purchases, Prime members must now pay a $9.95 delivery fee, which Amazon had notified customers about in September, according to CNN.

Prime members, on the other hand, will continue to get free shipping on orders over $35 and unique discounts as part of their subscription. A year of Amazon Prime costs $119, or $12.99 each month.

According to CNN, Walmart retaliated quickly, sending an email to its customers declaring that everyone who signed up for Walmart+ will receive a $9.95 refund.

“Because customers deserve a grocery delivery service that won’t leave a Whole in their wallet for delivery fees – whoops, typo,” stated the email to customers, which was received by the news site.

Walmart+ is the retailer’s answer to Amazon Prime, including free grocery delivery, free shipping with no minimum purchase, and other incentives. It’s $98 per year, or $12.95 each month.

Amazon, which paid $13.7 billion for Whole Foods in 2017, instituted the fee to cover increased delivery operating costs such as equipment and technology services, avoiding the need to boost product pricing, according to a Whole Foods representative.

According to the spokeswoman, Amazon’s shipping orders have grown as a result of the pandemic. According to them, Whole Foods will deliver three times as many orders in 2020 as it did in 2019.

Amazon and Walmart have already clashed in the retail arena as they battle for customers. More recently, the two corporations have competed for customers by announcing their Black Friday promotions for 2021, both of which give early access to discounts.

Amazon’s Black Friday sale began in early October, while Walmart’s Black Friday sale began later in October, with another event set to begin on Nov. 3 and other sales events planned throughout November.

Walmart’s stock was selling at $148.00 in premarket hours on Friday, down 45 cents or 0.30 percent, while Amazon’s stock was trading at $3,293.00, down $153.57 or 4.46 percent.