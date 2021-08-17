Walmart reports strong sales growth in the United States and raises its forecast.

Walmart raised its full-year prediction on Tuesday, citing another strong second-quarter performance at its US shops, despite e-commerce growth slowing compared to earlier in the month.

The large US retailer reported a 2.4 percent gain in revenue to $141 billion, citing a particularly strong performance in its grocery segment.

In comparison to the previous quarter, profits fell 34% to $4.3 billion.

In a news release, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon hailed the results as “another strong quarter in every element of our company,” but made no mention of the Delta variation, which has prompted new limitations in some regions of the country.

Walmart reintroduced a mask requirement for employees in areas of the United States with high Covid-19 incidence late last month.

The findings highlighted Walmart’s appeal to US consumers, as the circumstances under Covid-19 have changed significantly over the year before, when internet sales boomed and US households were bolstered by government stimulus funds.

Following a series of divestitures, Walmart’s US stores had a 5.2 percent increase in comparable sales, while overseas revenues decreased.

Apart from groceries, Walmart reported significant sales in pet, beauty, and baby products, as well as clothes and travel-related items, as customers become more social in the aftermath of the Covid-19 immunizations.

Walmart revised its full-year sales forecast to “slightly positive” from “negative” previously. Walmart’s expectation for profits per share of $6.20 to $6.35 is also better than its previous estimate.

In pre-market trade, shares fell 0.9 percent to $149.35.