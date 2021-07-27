Walmart Makes Higher Education Affordable by Offering Free College Tuition

Walmart will now cover all tuition costs for full-time and part-time employees who participate in the company’s “Live Better U” (LBU) education program.

“Walmart is dedicated to removing the financial burden of student debt. “In the United States, cost is a major obstacle to completing a degree with student loan debt,” the company claimed in a press release on Tuesday.

The largest private firm in the United States had been giving a debt-free education benefit in which employees were only paid for “$1-a-day college tuition” and books. Enrolled participants will no longer have to worry about fees, as Walmart will cover the entire cost of the program’s tuition.

“We’re paving the way for our colleagues to advance in their careers at Walmart so they can continue to improve their lives and those of their families. In a press release, Lorraine Stomski, senior vice president of learning and leadership at Walmart, said, “This investment is another way we can support our associates in pursuing their passion and purpose while removing the barriers that all too often prevent adult worker learners from obtaining degrees.”

After consulting with experts, Walmart decided that employer-provided education had one of the highest turn-outs for successfully progressing employees, so the program was developed in 2018.

“Our educational offerings are directly related to Walmart’s development areas, and what better way to replenish the pipeline of future talent than with our own associates?” Stomski added.

Guild Education has teamed with the program to provide staff guidance on what degree would be ideal for them and how to plan classes.

Employees from both Walmart and Sam’s Club locations can earn Associate’s and Bachelor’s degrees in business, supply chain management, cybersecurity, computer science, computer and network security, and computing technology, as well as certificates in skilled trade programs, through the Live Better U Education program.

Brandman University, Penn Foster, Purdue University Globel, Southern New Hampshire University, Wilmington University, and Voxy EnGen all offer degrees to Walmart employees.

Johnson & Wales University, the University of Arizona, the University of Denver, and Pathstream will all be added to the program in the near future, according to the business.

