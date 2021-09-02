Walmart is raising wages for 565,000 employees in the United States.

Walmart announced on Thursday that it will raise wages for 565,000 US employees this month, the company’s latest step to recruit and keep workers in the tight labor market in the United States.

Employees in customer service, food and consumables, and general goods will earn at least $1 an hour more as a result of the announcement, according to the firm.

Walmart has raised compensation for 425,000 stocking and digital colleagues and another 165,000 retail staff in the past. Walmart has also eliminated expenses for employees who complete an employee education program.

The change comes amid a labor shortage that has seen restaurants, delivery services, supermarkets, and other businesses announce salary increases in recent months.

According to a Walmart spokesman, the starting compensation ranges from $12 to $17 per hour, depending on the position.

That’s still short of the $15-an-hour wage demanded by labor unions and President Joe Biden’s progressive Democratic friends.

However, the raise brings the average hourly wage for Walmart employees in the United States to $16.40, according to the company’s US President and CEO John Furner in a statement to employees.

Around 75% of salaried and managerial personnel in the country began their careers at the behemoth retailer as hourly workers.

This year has been “another tough year, with problems that few could have expected,” according to Furner, who added that “there’s a road for everyone here.”