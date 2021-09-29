Walmart is planning to hire 150,000 people in the United States ahead of the holiday season.

Walmart stated on Wednesday that it will hire 150,000 additional employees in the United States, following a slew of other major retailers in ramping up for the holiday shopping season.

Walmart, the country’s largest private employer, claimed that “the vast majority” of the new jobs in its home market would be permanent, full-time employment dispersed around the country.

This number is in addition to a previously announced plan to hire 20,000 supply chain workers. In the United States, Walmart employs 1.6 million people.

Other major corporations, such as Amazon, FedEx, and Macy’s, have announced massive hiring campaigns this fall as the pandemic speeds the shift to more e-commerce activity.

Walmart has spent a lot of money in recent years on initiatives that deliver goods to customers or enable grocery pick-up at the curb.

Walmart Chief People Officer Julie Murphy said in a news release that the current recruitment push “will guarantee we’re ready to help customers shop whatever they choose, whether they’re in a store, using curbside pickup, or shopping online.”

However, with an economy still navigating Covid-19, a tight labor market has resurfaced as a difficulty for companies this year, depressing salaries.

In comparison to the government minimum pay of $7.25 per hour, Walmart’s beginning compensation is now between $12 and $17 per hour, depending on the position.

Walmart has resisted requests to raise its national minimum wage to $15 an hour, although it has increased its wages this year. According to Murphy, the average hourly wage is now $16.40.