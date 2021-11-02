Walmart is hiring tens of thousands of people this week, with an average wage of $20 per hour.

Walmart has announced a two-day supply chain national hiring drive for employees and operators this week, with an average compensation offer of $20.37 per hour. The company’s hiring event comes at a time when many businesses are dealing with supply chain challenges and workforce shortages as the holiday season approaches.

Warehouse associates, power equipment operators, order fillers, lift drivers, freight handlers, technicians, repair technicians, and entry-level technicians are among the positions available at the retailer. The event will be held in multiple states on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 3-4, to accommodate applicants.

Walmart will hold five hiring events in North Carolina, including in Hope Mills and Troutman, according to NBC station WRAL-TV.

Walmart announced in September that it would be hiring 20,000 permanent supply chain personnel as the company’s supply network expands. The retail giant said the establishment of six new Walmart Academies will enable colleagues in learning the required skills and experiences for their positions as part of its attempts to recruit new hires.

Walmart has also announced that it will cover 100 percent of associates’ books and tuition fees if they choose to continue their education through Live Better U, which offers degrees from Bellevue University, Brandman University, and the University of Florida.

Walmart is recruiting new employees in the same way that other retailers are. Amazon has announced intentions to hire 150,000 seasonal workers at a starting wage of $18 an hour. Amazon also gives up to $3,000 in sign-up bonuses.

