Walmart is hiring 20,000 supply chain workers in preparation for the holidays.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) said on Wednesday that it is employing 20,000 permanent supply chain workers in preparation for the hectic holiday season.

According to the corporation, supply chain associate positions will range from part-time to full-time, with an average compensation of $20.37 per hour. Job openings will be available at more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations, and roles will be available in a variety of areas, including order fillers, freight handlers, lift drivers, technicians, and management.

In a statement, the business added, “We realize that delivering competitive pay is necessary in order to build a network for the future.”

Walmart’s move comes at a time when many businesses are raising compensation in an attempt to fill open positions due to labor shortages.

The nation’s largest private-sector employer has announced that it will organize hiring events on September 8 and 9 to assist fill the 20,000 new job positions.

Walmart employs over 1.6 million people in the United States. They have hired over 150,000 new employees this year alone, and they have promised to hire even more in the future.

Walmart also upped its average pay to $15 an hour earlier this year, and increased the starting salary for some employees from $13 to $19 an hour, depending on the shop location. They also stated that its retail employees will be eligible for free college education.

“A solid supply chain is more vital than ever as our business evolves to suit the expectations of today’s customers,” the company stated in a statement.