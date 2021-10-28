Wall Street is stable, while stock markets throughout the world are falling.

On Wednesday, Wall Street remained near record highs, but stocks around the world fell as the United States banned China Telecom and Germany downgraded its economic outlook weighed on confidence.

Both the Dow and the S&P 500 rose from their record closes at the opening bell, but failed to reach all-time intra-day highs, and eventually slipped into the red.

“Part of the constraint is due to a notion that the stock market is due for a stabilization period following such a large surge this month,” said Patrick J. O’Hare of Briefing.com.

“The lackluster move yesterday — following further positive earnings news — was a monument to that belief,” he continued.

Wall Street, and global markets in general, have recovered from September’s sell-offs, which were triggered by fears of rising inflation and the likelihood of tighter monetary policy.

In recent weeks, a solid corporate results season has provided much-needed support to investors, as corporations demonstrated resilience in the face of supply disruptions, rising commodity and wage prices, and rising Covid-19 cases.

Long-standing tensions between Washington and Beijing, however, continue to cast a pall over trading floors, with the two sides stuck in a standoff on a variety of topics including Taiwan, national security, technology, trade, and Hong Kong.

The tech sector was also in the spotlight after the US Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday revoked China Telecom’s US operating license, citing “significant national security and law enforcement risks.”

The move follows former US President Donald Trump’s crackdown on other tech giants such as Huawei and China Mobile.

It “looks to undermine previous optimism that US-China relations may be improving,” according to IG Asia’s Jun Rong Yeap.

The remainder of Asia was also in the red, as a faster-than-expected increase in Australian core inflation added to widespread concerns about rising global costs.

Investors are also keeping an eye on the property market in China, where some developers are struggling to meet their debt obligations, and industry major Evergrande faces a new deadline to avoid default at the end of the week.

In Europe, a revised government growth prediction of 2.6 percent for Germany this year depressed morale, owing partly to bottlenecks in global supply networks.

The Frankfurt DAX was down 0.4 percent in afternoon trading, while the CAC in Paris was down 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, as part of its budget presentation, the British government raised its growth prediction for 2021 to 6.5 percent.