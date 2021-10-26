Wall Street Breaks New Ground.

On Tuesday, Wall Street opened at all-time highs as a slew of IT companies were due to report earnings.

After closing at record levels on Monday, the S&P 500 and Dow both soared to fresh intra-day highs as the morning bell sounded.

“Just because some technical indications show the stock market is overbought on a short-term basis and due for a downturn doesn’t mean market players will necessarily comply,” said Patrick J. O’Hare, analyst at Briefing.com.

Traders added that progress in Washington on US President Joe Biden’s big-spending economic plans gave additional assistance.

“The stock market is content to wait, reassured by the positive price momentum that has yet to break (and) some residual relief that the corporate tax rate will not be raised to pay for the Democrats’ social expenditure package,” O’Hare said.

After New York trade closes, Google, Microsoft, and Twitter are expected to reveal their findings.

Supply chain snarls, increasing inflation, and the approaching winding down of central bank support sent equity markets tumbling in September.

However, they have recovered as corporations report strong results and have been able to deal with supply chain issues and price hikes in general.

On Monday, tech stocks rose after Facebook reported a third-quarter profit of $9 billion (7.8 billion euros) and Tesla’s valuation surpassed the trillion-dollar mark.

“Strong business earnings are boosting morale,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

UBS, the Swiss bank, was the latest to report record earnings, boosted by its wealth management division and investment banking fees.

The advances on Wall Street are helping to lift other markets.

Tuesday’s advances were led by Tokyo’s main stock index, which gained 1.8 percent by the close, aided by surveys showing that Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party will likely win a majority in the upcoming general election.

However, Hong Kong and Shanghai fell as a result of reports that developer Modern Land had failed a bond payment, the latest hint of stress in China’s real estate market.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at trading firm Oanda, expressed concern about the impact of the recent Delta epidemic in China.

On Tuesday, officials placed the city of Lanzhou, which has a population of four million people, under lockdown, and citizens were warned not to leave their homes unless it was an emergency.

A threat of lockdowns abroad “would exacerbate an already nightmare scenario for stressed global supply networks,” Halley said.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is holding its most recent policy meeting on. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.