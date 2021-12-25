Wagner’s Burdensome Allies in C.Africa.

Faustin Archange Touadera, the president of the Central African Republic, pleaded to the Kremlin a year ago to save his government.

As rebels moved on Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic, ahead of presidential elections, Russia dispatched hundreds of paramilitaries to assist Touadera in turning the tide.

But, according to observers, the men who support Touadera’s presidency from Russia’s Wagner private security organization are now becoming a burden.

According to them, the entwinement has alienated the CAR’s traditional ally France, sparked accusations of massacres, and failed to defuse opposition to Touadera’s government.

“After coming under Russian tutelage, the Touadera administration distanced itself from its western supporters and expelled the opposition, while peace initiatives failed to bear fruit,” says Thierry Vircoulon of the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI).

According to the UN’s humanitarian aid coordinator, OCHA, the CAR is facing a growing humanitarian crisis, with more than three million people in need of assistance next year out of a population of roughly five million.

The CAR’s cooperation with Wagner is being imitated further north, in jihadist-infested Mali, where the military-led government is seeking its assistance as well.

Since 2018, Russia, the CAR’s ally, has only acknowledged the presence of unarmed “military instructors” to train the country’s under-equipped armed forces.

However, local NGOs, as well as France and the UN, claim that some of the Russians stationed in the nation are Wagner operatives, an allegation Moscow denies.

In a September interview with the journal Jeune Afrique, Touadera declared, “I haven’t signed anything with any company called Wagner.”

In 2013, the CAR descended into a sectarian civil conflict, which was eventually put down by French military intervention, paving the way for Touadera’s first election in 2016.

A peace agreement in 2018 that brought rebel leaders inside the government putting an end to the conflict.

However, two-thirds of the country was still under the authority of rebel factions, many of whom claimed to represent religious or ethnic groupings.

Late last year, when Touadera campaigned for re-election in polls, violence erupted once more, and a rebel coalition marched on the city.

Russian assistance, backed up by Rwandan forces dispatched under a bilateral agreement, stopped the coup attempt and drove rebels out of major cities, allowing the government to take control of the country.

However, the backlash resulted in reports of heinous mistreatment.

The United Nations has issued a warning about “serious human rights breaches” committed by CAR soldiers. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.