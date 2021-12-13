Wagner is sanctioned by the EU in an attempt to deter an attack on Ukraine.

On Monday, European foreign ministers imposed sanctions on Russian mercenary group Wagner, pledging an extraordinary economic response to any military invasion on Ukraine.

The 27 EU ministers convened in Brussels on Monday, following a weekend meeting of G7 ministers in Liverpool, where the US and major allies warned the Kremlin of “huge” consequences if it invaded.

They initially authorized a list of eight people and three firms linked to Russia’s private military firm Wagner, which will be added to current sanctions regimes immediately.

They then indicated that if a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border leads to direct military action, they are prepared to apply massive new sanctions against Russia’s economy.

After the meeting, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters, “Allow me to repeat, once again, strongly, that the European Union stands unified in favor of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“Today, the ministers — all of them — have stated unequivocally that any aggression against Ukraine will have political and economic implications for Russia.

“We’re collaborating worldwide with our transatlantic and like-minded partners,” he explained.

Before the meetings, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that the fear of sanctions was a deterrent, but that if they were needed, they would have to be on a “unprecedented scale.”

On Monday, Germany’s new foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, a Green politician who joined Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s new coalition last week, attended her first EU foreign affairs council.

If Berlin determines that President Vladimir Putin’s actions warrant shutting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, it has one of the most powerful cards in the sanctions deck.

Before leaving for Brussels, Baerbock was asked about the threat to Ukraine, and he told ZDF television that “in the event of further escalation, this gas pipeline could not come into service.”

Baerbock emphasized after the Brussels summit that Germany’s position on the pipeline had been made clear and that “any action by Russia would have significant diplomatic implications.”

Separately, sanctions were imposed on Wagner in a sign of Brussels’ commitment to combat what it perceives as the Kremlin’s efforts to “destabilize” Ukraine, Syria, Libya, and many African countries.

Wagner is reported to be funded by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a 60-year-old Saint Petersburg tycoon who has already been sanctioned by the EU and the US for destabilizing Libya and interfering in US elections.

In addition to the Wagner firm, there are three others that are affiliated.