Wages are rising in the United States as businesses compete for workers.

Due to a severe labor shortage caused by the coronavirus outbreak, several large chains are now paying $15 an hour, a minimum wage long demanded by Democrats and labor advocates.

Covid-19 has resulted in record employment vacancies, but it has also resulted in millions of unemployed workers, some of whom have chosen to stay at home to care for their children.

However, some workers have taken advantage of the pandemic to retire or change occupations.

According to economists, the salary increase has not resulted in high inflation so far.

“Low-wage workers have a little more leverage to demand higher compensation for the first time since the late 1990s,” said David Cooper, an economist at the Economic Policy Institute, a leftist Washington think tank.

Restaurants, stores, and other firms have struggled to fill unfilled positions as the US economy reopened, and have increased salaries and even offered signing bonuses or other perks to prospective employees.

CVS became the latest major retailer to announce intentions to raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour last week, joining the ranks of Target, Chipotle, and Amazon, among others. CVS will implement the new policy in July 2022.

Walmart, the largest private US employer, announced in late July that it will no longer charge $1 per day for its employee education program. The program will help augment earnings at the massive company, which is paid less than its much smaller competitor Costco.

The announcements come as President Joe Biden’s campaign in Congress to get a major increase in the federal minimum wage has stalled.

Biden aimed to more than raise the hourly pay to $15 from $7.25, where it had been for the previous 12 years, when he took office.

Because of pandemic effects, corporations are delivering to people what the Democrats couldn’t,” Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics, told AFP.

“There was a lot of pushback to a $15 minimum wage, but businesses have little choice but to pay up right now to attract and keep workers.”

According to a Washington Post article, the average salary for grocery and restaurant workers has already surpassed $15 as a result of the labor shortage.

“Overall, nearly 80% of US workers now make at least $15 an hour, up from 60% in 2014,” the newspaper reported, noting that a $15 average income is not the same as a minimum wage, and that many workers continue to earn less.

The upward trend is continuing. Brief News from Washington Newsday.