Wade and Stoinis help Australia beat Pakistan and go to the World Cup final.

With a five-wicket triumph over Pakistan on Thursday, Australia advanced to the Twenty20 World Cup final. Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis were undefeated in a six-hitting feast.

In Dubai, Australia were chasing 177 for victory and were 96-5 when Stoinis (40) and Wade (41), who hit the winning six in his 41, put on 81 runs to finish the match with one over to spare.

Wade, who was dropped on 21 by Hasan Ali, then hammered three straight sixes off Shaheen Shah Afridi in the 19th over to set up a title match against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.

“It was a fantastic cricket match. Matthew Wade’s poise was admirable, and his relationship with Marcus Stoinis was important “Aaron Finch, Australia’s captain, stated as much.

David Warner contributed 49 runs before being caught behind by leg-spinner Shadab Khan, who claimed four wickets.

“We got the total we wanted because of the way we started in the first half,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam remarked.

“However, at the end of the chase, we gave them too much credit. It might have made a difference if we had taken the catch.” As the Pakistan-dominated crowd exploded, Shaheen caught Finch lbw for nought, dealing Australia an early blow.

Warner, who was in fine form, continued to attack from one end with Mitchell Marsh’s help.

Shadab, on the other hand, ramped up the heat in the seventh over, getting Marsh out for 28.

As Australia lost half their team for 96, the leg-spinner struck in each of his four overs, taking the important wickets of Steve Smith for five, Warner for seven, and Glenn Maxwell for seven.

Warner was caught behind after hitting three fours and three sixes in his 30-ball stay, but replays afterwards revealed that the batsman had made no contact with the ball.

Stoinis and Wade led the squad to their second T20 World Cup semi-final and a chance to win the tournament for the first time.

“Even though I was a little unsure when I got out there with Marcus, he was pretty confident we’d get them,” Wade said.

“He knew where the lines were drawn early on, and I was pleased to help out at the end.”

Mohammad Rizwan, who top-scored with 67 runs, and Fakhar Zaman, who smashed an unbeaten 55 off 32 deliveries, added 72 runs for the second wicket to help Pakistan reach 176-4 after being put into bat.

The game was upset by Rizwan's opening stand of 71 with skipper Babar Azam, who hit 39.