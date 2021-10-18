Volvo plans to list on the stock exchange on October 28th, with a market capitalization of up to $23 billion.

Volvo announced on Monday that it will list on the Stockholm stock exchange on October 28 with a market capitalization of up to 200 billion kronor ($23.1 billion, 19.9 billion euros).

Early in October, the Swedish automaker declared its intention to go public, emphasizing that China’s Geely would remain the company’s largest shareholder.

According to the business, the estimated share price is between 53 and 68 kronor per share, “equivalent to a market capitalization of Volvo Cars of 163-200 billion kronor following completion.”

Between 19.5 and 24 percent of the company’s total shares were projected to be available for public trading.

Volvo further stated that the freshly issued shares are projected to raise roughly 25 billion kronor before transaction fees.

The final IPO pricing, as well as a second IPO from electric car maker Polestar, a joint company of Volvo Cars and Geely, will be disclosed on October 27.

The announcement is another step forward for the carmaker, which had been suffering until Geely bought it for $1.8 billion from US behemoth Ford in 2010.

Volvo’s reputation and sales have improved substantially since then, thanks to the popularity of SUVs. By 2030, the corporation wants to be all electric.