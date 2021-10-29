Volvo Cars’ stock has soared since its initial public offering.

Volvo’s stock launched on the Stockholm stock exchange on Friday, with the price of the stock increasing substantially in early trading.

As soon as the market opened on Friday, Volvo Cars’ stock jumped over 10% to over 58 kronor ($6.8, 5.8 euros).

The offering price per share was set at 53 Swedish kronor, at the low end of the range Volvo disclosed last week for its initial public offering, which was between 53 and 68 kronor per share (IPO).

After first announcing plans to go public in early October, Volvo Cars announced on Monday that it aimed to raise 20 billion kronor from the offering, while emphasizing that China’s Geely would remain its largest shareholder.

The Swedish automaker had been floundering until Geely bought it for $1.8 billion from Ford in 2010.

Volvo’s reputation and sales have improved substantially since then, thanks to the popularity of SUVs.

