Volvo Cars Announces An Initial Public Offering (IPO) To Raise Nearly $2.9 Billion.

Volvo revealed intentions to go public on Monday, raising roughly $2.9 billion as it transitions to manufacture electric vehicles, with Chinese owner Geely maintaining the company’s largest stakeholder.

The announcement is another watershed moment for the manufacturer, which had been floundering until Geely bought it for $1.8 billion in 2010 from US behemoth Ford.

Volvo’s reputation and sales have risen substantially since then, riding the tide of SUV popularity. By 2030, the corporation wants to be all electric.

The manufacturer plans to list its shares on the Stockholm Nasdaq exchange in an initial public offering (IPO) “to achieve gross proceeds of approximately SEK 25 billion (2.5 billion euros) and a potential partial sale of shares by Volvo Cars’ primary shareholder,” according to the company.

This year is expected to be the first day of trade.

In a statement, Volvo Cars stated the IPO will include “the issue of new shares by Volvo Cars” as well as “a potential partial sale of shares by Volvo Cars’ major shareholder.”

Further IPO announcements will be made “in due course,” according to the business.

AMF and Folksam, Volvo Cars’ present Swedish institutional shareholders, will stay as stockholders.

Geely Sweden, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Co Ltd., expects to remain the major shareholder in the company.

According to the release, “Volvo Cars will thus continue to benefit from cooperation within the Geely ecosystem, delivering valuable scale and market synergies.”

In terms of both unit sales and revenue, Volvo Cars promotes itself as one of the world’s fastest growing premium automobile firms.

Volvo escaped the Covid-19 issue relatively untouched, with sales already returning to pre-pandemic levels, however it has conceded that the computer chip supply shortage impacting all manufacturers may stifle its growth as well.

It established a goal earlier this year of increasing annual sales to 1.2 million vehicles by 2025, thanks in part to an increase in online sales and increased leasing options, with half of those vehicles being electric.

It aspires to be 100% electric by 2030, with all sales conducted online.

Most major automakers have announced plans to transition to electric vehicles as pollution rules tighten in several countries in the coming years in order to achieve promises to minimize global warming.

Polestar, which is owned by both Volvo and Geely, said last week that it would go public in a stock market debut that might be worth billions of dollars. Brief News from Washington Newsday.