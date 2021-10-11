Volt Bitcoin ETF Receives SEC Approval: The Closest You Can Get To Buying A Bitcoin ETF

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the Volt Bitcoin ETF or Exchange Traded Fund, which is a fund that invests in companies that have exposure to cryptocurrencies rather than directly in cryptocurrencies. This is a watershed moment for cryptocurrency trading in the United States, arriving at a time when investors in Bitcoin and other comparable crypto assets are clamoring for more acceptance in the conventional trading system.

The Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF’s prospectus claims that it must invest in companies that profit from cryptocurrencies and are at the forefront of the so-called Bitcoin Industry Revolution, according to Beincrypto. These businesses must have held a majority of their assets in cryptocurrency over the past year to qualify. In addition, the fund would put money into companies that have gained from Bitcoin mining, lending, and transactions in the last year.

The ETF will trade under the symbol BTCR and is currently the only way for investors to buy a Bitcoin ETF in the United States.

The SEC, according to Coindesk, is not opposed to cryptocurrency trading in general, but it has a history of kicking the can down the road when it comes to making decisions on outstanding requests for inclusion in the Indices. Despite the fact that the Volt ETF falls short of cryptocurrency traders’ hopes, it is a sign that they are gaining acceptability or “currency” (literally and figuratively) among more traditional investors.

Gary Gensler, the current head of the SEC, has alternated between being stern and welcoming of cryptocurrencies, and it remains to be seen what his future decisions on requests for cryptocurrencies to be included in indexes and approvals for ETFs will be.

Having said that, the Biden administration is preparing a broad executive order to regulate cryptocurrencies in the wake of worries that they could be used for ransomware and other forms of cybercrime. This revelation, first reported by Bloomberg, signals a tougher stance from the White House on cryptocurrencies at a time when these digital asset classes are being scrutinized increasingly in the United States.