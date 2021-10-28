Volkswagen’s Third Quarter is harmed by a chip shortage.

Volkswagen’s underlying profitability fell in the third quarter as the German automaker struggled to meet demand for its vehicles due to a global semiconductor shortage, the company said on Thursday.

In comparison to the second quarter, the company “lost almost 600,000 automobiles that could not be delivered to customers,” according to chief executive Herbert Diess.

The company claimed in a statement that “global semiconductor constraints hampered the Volkswagen Group’s business performance in the third quarter,” prompting it to halt production at certain of its sites owing to missing components.

Volkswagen reported that the shortage of semiconductors, a vital component in both conventional and electric vehicles, had “intensified throughout the industry.”

In the three months from July to September, operating profit before exceptional items, VW’s preferred metric for underlying earnings, declined 12 percent to 2.8 billion euros ($3.2 billion).

The bottom line net profit, on the other hand, increased by 5.6 percent to 2.9 billion euros.

The economic consequences from the coronavirus outbreak had taken a toll on revenues a year ago.

In the third quarter, vehicle deliveries were down 24%, and demand in crucial market China “could also not be met,” according to VW.

CEO Diess stated that the industry had “passed through the worst” of the chip crisis, anticipating that things will improve in the fourth quarter, even if “constraints” would persist into 2022.

Building capacity to satisfy increased demand for the company’s vehicles would “take time,” according to Diess, who noted that the number of semiconductors per car was increasing at a rate of 7% each year.

Despite “full order books,” the group’s mass-market brands, including its VW range, suffered operating losses due to bottlenecks, it claimed.

According to chief financial officer Arno Antlitz, the flagship brand was 180 million euros in the red, while Skoda and Seat also suffered losses.

The poor results demonstrated that Germany’s largest automaker “must now methodically drive forward productivity improvement in the volume segment,” according to Diess.

“We are determined to maintain our strong position against existing and emerging competitors,” said the CEO, who has been at odds with unions over the restructuring of VW’s flagship plant in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Following the challenging quarter, VW lowered its delivery forecast for 2021, placing it “in line” with 2020, when the pandemic hampered operations.

However, because to a trend toward luxury car sales, revenues were still expected to be “considerably higher” than in 2020.

Operating profit increased to 14.2 billion, following a solid first half of the year. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.