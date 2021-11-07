Volkswagen’s Payments Business Will Be Rebranded By JP Morgan.

With the increasing growth of fintech solutions, one thing is becoming clear: a company does not have to be in the financial industry to participate. This is never more evident than in the connected vehicle sector.

Connected cars enable drivers to pay for goods and services directly from their vehicles, paving the route for automakers to enter the financial services market. Volkswagen, for example, has developed a financial services platform to transform its vehicles into digital wallets. J.P. Morgan is now acquiring a big portion of their payment platform and plans to expand it to other industries.

Unfortunately, the automobile industry has been heavily damaged by the epidemic, and shortages of critical technologies could hinder the industry’s capacity to develop connected car technology. Even if the government steps in to help with supply chain issues, the industry may be affected for years to come.

We’ll look at J.P. Morgan’s imminent agreement with Volkswagen and try to forecast what the platform and connected car industry will look like in the future.

There’s no denying that automobiles are becoming “smarter” and more connected, with features such as backup assistance, Bluetooth connectivity, and automatic steering to avoid collisions. With in-vehicle payment options, they may now make payments as well. Payment data may now be processed remotely, even from inside a car, thanks to technical advancements that enable the Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing.

Without getting out of your car, you may pay for tolls, gas, parking, and even food and drinks with in-vehicle payments. And, as with any such advancement, the ramifications for other industries are worth keeping an eye on. Connected cars necessitate a wide range of parts and capabilities that can be leveraged by other businesses. That’s not even taking into account the massive amount of data generated.

As linked cars grow more prevalent, automakers and their partners will have access to massive amounts of information on people’s activities, purchases, and preferences. While this information is clearly beneficial, it also poses a privacy danger to connected vehicles. Despite these dangers, linked cars are a lucrative sector that many companies are anxious to enter.

J.P. Morgan plans to buy 75 percent of Volkswagen's payment infrastructure, the latest illustration of the financial giant's forward-thinking approach to financial decisions. J.P. Morgan has already hinted at possible revisions to the acquisition, which is anticipated to be completed in 2022.