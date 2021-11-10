Volkswagen’s CEO is attempting to resolve a labor dispute at a plant.

Volkswagen’s CEO has flatly denied reports of planned job layoffs at the company’s flagship facility, instead announcing plans for a new electric car production to compete with Tesla.

In a video sent privately with Volkswagen employees on Tuesday and obtained by AFP on Wednesday, chief executive Herbert Diess said there was “no plan to terminate 30,000 jobs” in Wolfsburg and that “every facility has a future.”

“Nobody should be terrified,” Diess remarked in reaction to the controversy that has erupted since he hinted to a scenario in which thousands of jobs could be lost during a group supervisory board meeting in September.

The strong reaction sparked internal debate regarding Diess’s position, and the chairperson of the Volkswagen Works Council, which represents factory workers, publicly chastised Diess for failing to support the Wolfsburg plant.

As the German carmaker faces fresh competition from Tesla, whose soon-to-open facility near Berlin promises “exceptional productivity,” the significance of the Wolfsburg site in the group’s conversion to electric vehicles has been a hot topic of discussion.

At a meeting last week, Diess told staff that a competitor US manufacturer expects to build a single unit in 10 hours, whereas the same job at Volkswagen’s top electric factory in Zwickau takes “more than 30 hours.”

Diess stated that matching these productivity levels will necessitate a “revolution” in Wolfsburg, which will take place under the garb of the “Trinity” project, a new electric automobile that will be constructed in Wolfsburg starting in 2026.

VW brand director Ralf Brandstaetter stated in a LinkedIn post Wednesday that the company is currently “considering” the prospect of establishing a fully new site near to Wolfsburg to house the project.

The supervisory board has yet to ratify the idea, but Volkswagen stated in a statement that “the company and the works council believe that the proposition can generate a long-term future for Wolfsburg.”

In an interview with German on press on Tuesday, Works Council Chairwoman Daniela Cavallo took a more conciliatory tone, applauding “courageous” attempts to “secure jobs.”

The workers council is still pushing for the manufacture of another electric car at the Wolfsburg plant before Trinity in 2026, a topic that should be discussed before of the supervisory board meeting on December 9.