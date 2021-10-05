Volcano evacuees face significant reconstruction difficulties.

Thousands of lives have been ruined by the volcano eruption on La Palma island, yet many people are beginning to dream of going home and rebuilding their lives.

La Cumbre Vieja began erupting more than two weeks ago, forcing more than 6,000 people from their homes as the lava burned through vast swaths of land on the western side of La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands.

And there is no law prohibiting them from returning to their homes in the Aridane valley, a fertile agricultural area with 20,000 residents that has been hit hard by the eruption, with lava destroying over 1,000 structures.

Unlike Mount Etna in Italy or Mount Fuji in Japan, which have a single central vent, the volcano on La Palma creates a new fissure each time it erupts, making a clearly defined exclusion zone impossible.

“It wouldn’t be much assistance because these types of volcanoes erupt anywhere they want,” Manuel Perera, an architect and head of urban planning in Los Llanos de Aridane, the island’s worst-affected district, said.

The last two eruptions of La Palma, in 1949 and 1971, caused very little damage, owing to the island’s reduced human density.

Nobody wants to leave, that much is evident.

Pedro Antonio Sanchez, a 60-year-old local whose banana plantation was devastated in the eruption but who is adamant about staying put, says, “I’m not moving anywhere.”

“There are whole populated regions that have vanished, such as Todoque and others, and many residents who have roots there wish to stay in the area,” Angel Victor Torres, the regional head of the Canary Islands, told local daily El Diario de Avisos on Monday.

The sole restriction on the freedom to reconstruct concerns the cooled lava, which must be treated as “a protected natural place” — meaning no structures can be built on it, according to Perera.

The authorities, on the other hand, appear to be taking a more accommodating stance.

“A draft bill is being created that would categorize this land as appropriate for development in order to enable for the orderly rehabilitation of devastated areas,” Torres said.

Over the last 12,000 years, the Atlantic archipelago, which consists of seven islands off the northwest coast of Africa, has seen massive alterations as a result of volcanic activity.

"This is exactly what occurs in the Canary Islands, and it affects a large number of people.