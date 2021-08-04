Vodafone’s India unit’s stock is in free slide.

Vodafone’s debt-ridden Indian unit’s shares plummeted significantly for a second day on Wednesday, following allegations that its billionaire chairman believed the company was on the verge of bankruptcy and wanted to sell his interest.

Since Jio, owned by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, entered the market in 2016 with dirt-cheap internet and free calls, Vodafone Idea and other providers have been squeezed hard.

Vi’s Kumar Mangalam Birla sought to “give over” his 27.66 percent interest to the government in a June 7 letter to a cabinet secretary that surfaced in press reports this week, claiming the company was at a “irreversible brink of collapse.”

The company’s stock plummeted more than 10% on Tuesday, the day after the letter’s contents were revealed, then sank another 18.5 percent on Wednesday.

While it has recovered some of Wednesday’s losses, the sell-off has reduced its market capitalization by around 54 billion rupees ($730 million).

At the end of March, the country’s total debt remained at 1.86 trillion rupees, and it has been trying to acquire financing from investors.

Last month, Vodafone Group CEO Nick Read ruled out the possibility of additional funding.

“As a group, we aim to provide them with as much practical assistance as possible. But let me be clear: we are not investing any further capital in India,” Read said on an analyst call.

Vi is a joint venture between Aditya Birla, an Indian conglomerate, and Vodafone, which owns 44.39 percent of the company.

Vi currently behind competitors Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio in the competitive Indian market of 1.3 billion people, with a market share of 24 percent in March 2021.

The company posted a net loss of 69.85 billion rupees for the quarter ended March 2021 last month.