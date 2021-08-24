Visa buys a ‘cryptopunk’ female character for $150,000 NFT.

Visa, a payment services business, said on Monday that it has purchased a $150,000 bitcoin for an NFT of a female “CryptoPunk” using ethereum.

Visa’s latest attempt towards gaining momentum in the cryptocurrency and NFT sector is “CryptoPunk 7610,” one of 3,840 “female” punks.

Visa has amassed a collection of historic commerce artifacts over the last 60 years, ranging from early paper credit cards to the zip-zap machine. As we enter a new era of NFT-commerce, Visa is pleased to announce the addition of CryptoPunk #7610 to our collection. https://t.co/XoPFfwxUiu In a blog post, Cuy Sheffield, Visa’s head of crypto, stated, “We believe NFTs will play a major role in the future of retail, social media, entertainment, and commerce.”

“We need a personal understanding of the infrastructure needs for a global brand to purchase, store, and exploit an NFT to assist our clients and partners participate.”

The purchase was disclosed on Monday, however the payment was processed on August 19. The ethereum blockchain can be used to own CryptoPunk.

The term “non-fungible token” refers to a digital asset that can be purchased with bitcoin.

NFTs are used to trade and buy artwork like the CryptoPunk collection.

The value system is similar to that of art trading in that certain items are considered more valuable than others. Every CryptoPunk character has their own distinct personality, which contributes to the “collective value” of owning a digital asset.

According to CryptoSlam, Larva Labs, the designer of 10,000 unique collectible CryptoPunk characters, is worth about $200 million.

Visa’s purchase of NFTs adds to the credibility of the value they represent.

90 other comparable NFTs were purchased one hour after Visa’s acquisition.

As of Monday, 293 CryptoPunk NFTs had been sold for a total of roughly $77 million.

Visa noted that the decision was made to help facilitate the trade of NFTs.

“We also wanted to show our support for the makers, collectors, and artists who are driving NFT-commerce forward. We help buyers and sellers connect, whether it’s getting tiny and micro businesses online or making it easy for businesses to pay their international partners. Sheffield added, “We’re delighted to engage with this burgeoning community to make NFTs usable and accessible in a variety of scenarios.”

