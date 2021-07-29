Virus Spreads To Three Chinese Provinces Due To A Delta Variant

China confirmed tiny coronavirus outbreaks in three regions on Thursday, as a cluster connected to an eastern airport grows despite widespread testing and vaccination.

The outbreak began on July 20, when nine workers at the Nanjing airport tested positive, and has since grown to 171 cases in Jiangsu province, with infections spreading to at least four additional regions.

For several months, it has been the widest geographical spread, posing a challenge to China’s rigorous containment efforts, which have depended on mass testing, lockdowns, and rapid contact tracing.

The virus originally appeared in Wuhan, China’s capital, but the country has praised its accomplishment in mostly containing the pandemic within its borders, allowing the economy to recover.

The fresh outbreak, combined with cases leaking across Myanmar’s porous border, is putting that record in jeopardy.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated in Jiangsu, according to Lu Jing, a member of the epidemic prevention taskforce.

“In Nanjing, internet cafés, gyms, movies, karaoke bars, and even libraries have been closed down,” he claimed.

As officials try to stop the spread of the disease, the city has tested all 9.2 million citizens twice, he said, adding that the highly contagious Delta form is complicating containment efforts.

Three fresh cases have been recorded in Sichuan, China’s southwestern region. On Thursday, Beijing reported the first domestically transmitted case in six months.

According to health officials, the patient, who lives on the outskirts of Beijing, tested positive after returning from a theatre festival in a tourist destination in central China.

Meanwhile, a high-end hotel in Beijing’s downtown district has been evacuated after the media reported that an imported case had been discovered among the visitors.

On Thursday, officers and workers in PPE gear and disinfecting hoses were visible outside the Legendale Hotel.

The majority of patients who tested positive in the most recent outbreak had already been vaccinated, raising questions about vaccination efficacy against new strains.

By the end of the year, China hopes to have vaccinated at least 65 percent of its 1.5 billion people.

According to the National Health Commission, the country has distributed 1.5 billion doses of the vaccine as of Wednesday, without specifying the number of people who have been properly vaccinated.