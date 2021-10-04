Virus eradication is a top priority for Japan’s new Prime Minister, Yoshihiko Kishida.

After being elected head of the world’s third-largest economy by parliament on Monday, Japan’s new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, promised to fight the pandemic with extra stimulus and to reduce income disparity.

Hours after announcing his cabinet, the soft-spoken 64-year-old from a Hiroshima political dynasty gave his maiden speech as premier.

“I’m resolved to do my job with all my might and all my heart,” he added, adding that countering Covid-19 is a “top priority” for him.

“I will take swift economic steps to assist those who have been disproportionately harmed by the new coronavirus.”

He called a general election for October 31, a day earlier than scheduled, in which the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partners are widely predicted to win.

They may, however, lose some seats as a result of public dissatisfaction with the government’s approach to the epidemic.

Kishida comfortably won Monday’s vote in parliament to affirm him as prime minister, thanks to the party’s strong majority. Kishida defeated popular vaccination chief Taro Kono last week to claim LDP leadership.

The new leader stated that he wants to more equitably divide the benefits of growth throughout society.

He stated, “My goal is to build a new capitalism… in order for our country to open the door to the future.”

He also promised to further digitalize society, in part through investments in green technology and artificial intelligence, and said he plans to watch the G20 and COP26 meetings online.

Kishida is usually seen as a safe pair of hands who has the support of his own LDP faction and is unlikely to deviate greatly from the government’s current policy.

After only one year in power, former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga stated that he would not run for the LDP leadership.

Kishida’s new cabinet features more than a dozen new faces, but the most critical positions are primarily filled by holdovers from the Suga administration.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, who has been in charge of negotiating crucial trade agreements, and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, who is the brother of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, were both re-elected.

Shunichi Suzuki will take over the finance portfolio from his brother-in-law Taro Aso.

Three women are in the government, including Kishida’s former competitor for the presidency, Seiko Noda, who has been nominated minister in charge of tackling Japan’s dropping birthrate.

“The Kishida cabinet seeks for balance, with key groups, youthful MPs, and neighboring countries all being taken into account,” said Junichi Makino, CEO of SMBC Nikko Securities. Brief News from Washington Newsday.