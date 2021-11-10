Virtual ‘Clean Coins’ For Garbage are being offered by an Israeli start-up.

Elishya Ben Meir was walking her dog Luna near her northern Israel village when she came across litter that had been reported through a new app that turns trash into products.

She receives roughly 10 “Clean Coins,” a virtual money that can be spent for goods from partner establishments, for each bag she fills in the valley near her home.

In a country that ranks among the world’s top litter makers per capita, the green program tries to motivate individuals to pick up waste.

“As soon as I get out to the valley, there’s trash everywhere,” Ben Meir, 18, said.

“People drink, grill, and dispose of their trash outside. It’s a huge annoyance.” Ben Meir took pictures of her day’s catch, which was worth roughly 30 Clean Coins, before tossing her bags of waste into a neighboring bin.

“Each black dot on the map symbolizes waste reported by a user,” explained Adam Ran, 35, co-founder and CEO of Clean Coin, as he demonstrated the software in his Haifa office.

“By looking at the images, I can see the amount of trash, where it is placed, how many bags will be required to collect it, and how much credit will be given.”

More than 16,000 individuals have already signed up, with about 1,200 of them active each week, according to the business.

Gal Lahat, the app’s co-founder and technical director, said he created it to be fun, with users earning points and unlocking new levels.

“You can see how you’re doing in comparison to other people, but we also want it to feel like a game while you’re looking for trash on the field,” Lahat added.

According to him, the pay provides an additional incentive for people to get outside and clean up.

Ben Meir remarked before exchanging her Clean Coins for a T-shirt at a Haifa branch of the surf retailer Billabong, “Nature benefits from it, and I get a modest personal gain for myself that gives me inspiration.”

Clean Coin is not a cryptocurrency because it does not use energy-intensive “mining” of coins, which necessitates a lot of computing power.

Instead, it functions as a form of reward for trash removal.

According to Ran, more than 25 firms have joined the network, allowing users to exchange tokens for items such as clothing, indoor climbing, and hotel stays, among other things.

He stated that certain supermarkets are planning to join.

Clean Coin is subsidized by a number of business and public organizations, particularly municipalities and regional councils, which regard it as a tool to help them. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.