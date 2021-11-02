Virginia voters go to the polls in a bellwether election that is too close to call.

The US state of Virginia is preparing to elect its next governor on Tuesday in a razor-thin race considered as President Joe Biden’s political brand’s first big test.

The battle between Democratic former governor Terry McAuliffe and Republican tycoon Glenn Youngkin, a foreshadowing of the parties’ prospects in next year’s midterm elections, has shrunk in recent weeks and is now firmly in toss-up territory.

“At this moment, voter turnout will determine the outcome of this contest,” McAuliffe stated in a last-minute mailing to voters late Monday.

“With Donald Trump rousing his base of right-wing extremists on the eve of election day, Glenn Youngkin is certain to have a big showing tomorrow.”

A McAuliffe victory would rekindle Washington Democrats’ flagging quest for twin infrastructure and social welfare mega-bills, which are the cornerstone of Vice President Joe Biden’s $3 trillion economic remaking plan.

With both bills stymied by partisan bickering in Congress, moderates are likely to interpret the loss in Virginia as a message from voters to back off on the president’s massive spending plans.

On the Republican side, Youngkin’s loss could finally bring about a reckoning on the party’s heretofore unbreakable allegiance to the twice-impeached Trump, who lost Virginia by ten points.

McAuliffe has considerable challenges as he seeks re-election to a position he held four years ago, with the governing party in Washington typically losing seats during a president’s first term.

Youngkin has been walking a tightrope of his own, as the vast majority of Republicans believe Trump’s phony assertions that the president was stolen in a rigged election, making admitting the truth politically perilous.

Youngkin channeled Biden’s attitude when running for president, refusing to declare whether he would have voted to confirm Biden’s election victory after Trump supporters staged a failed insurgency on January 6.

However, the affluent former investment banker, 54, has managed to keep his distance from Trump during the campaign, focusing on local “culture war” topics like as abortion, mask requirements, and the teaching of America’s racial history.

“This is a moment for Virginians to strike back against this left, liberal, progressive agenda and reclaim our commonwealth,” Youngkin said Monday at a protest in the state capital of Richmond.

Although Trump has fiercely denied a rift with Youngkin and made an angry statement, he has not come up to campaign in person. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.